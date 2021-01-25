Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$66.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity to C$66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$63.92.

SLF opened at C$60.73 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of C$35.43 and a 1 year high of C$66.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.53 billion and a PE ratio of 15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a current ratio of 7,033.80.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$10.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.8700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 54.36%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total transaction of C$1,619,186.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,957,167.67. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,919.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

