Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $77.65 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $4.75 on Wednesday, reaching $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 86,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2,160.29 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $4,127,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,073. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Ferber sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $905,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,978.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,672,747 shares of company stock valued at $109,832,241. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,441,000 after purchasing an additional 998,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after buying an additional 932,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,043,000 after buying an additional 466,279 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $34,226,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sunrun by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,944,000 after buying an additional 430,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

