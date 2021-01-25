Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.39

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.39 and last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 12647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,173,391.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,123.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,312,660. 6.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

