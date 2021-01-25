Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SZLMY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Swiss Life from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Swiss Life from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Swiss Life presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

OTCMKTS SZLMY opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.