Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,181 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,290,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 446.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,280,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,852,000 after buying an additional 2,680,661 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 414.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,306,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,362,000 after buying an additional 1,858,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,658,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,908,000 after buying an additional 789,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 76,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $40.69.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.