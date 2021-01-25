Synthetix Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $350.43 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix token can now be bought for about $15.96 or 0.00047133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00070279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.30 or 0.00733094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.16 or 0.04172329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017213 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017716 BTC.

About Synthetix

SNX is a token. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io

Buying and Selling Synthetix

