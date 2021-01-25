Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.91

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.91 and last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 393838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

SKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.65 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.