TE Connectivity (TEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.25-1.25 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.25 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TEL opened at $128.39 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $131.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of -178.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total transaction of $5,589,666.24. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

