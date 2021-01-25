Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) Given “Sell” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

TM17 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.73) target price on shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 708.25 ($9.25).

Get Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 804 ($10.50) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 55.07. Team17 Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 816.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 720.69.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.