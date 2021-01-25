Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.55

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $3.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 404,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

