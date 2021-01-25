Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.55

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $3.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.
About Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.
