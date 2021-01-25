TENA (TENA) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last week, TENA has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TENA token can currently be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TENA has a total market cap of $116,251.32 and approximately $338.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TENA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00075718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.19 or 0.00822555 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.35 or 0.04429060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017633 BTC.

About TENA

TENA is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.