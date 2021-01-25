TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.46.

TFI International stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.03.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $936.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

