The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.50.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,486. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 16.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 19,373 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1,463.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.