The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.93

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.93 and last traded at $42.43, with a volume of 6129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZEK. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 70.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.34 million. Analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,778,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 158.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,288,000 after buying an additional 2,681,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 22.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,448,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after buying an additional 450,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,987,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 397.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,089,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,727,000 after buying an additional 1,669,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.