The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

DSGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.10.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.93 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $63.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

