The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $89,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,171,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded up $6.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $739.09. 2,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $758.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $726.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $691.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

