TitanSwap (TITAN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.39 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $36.31 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.37 or 0.00747280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.67 or 0.04203307 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016879 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

TitanSwap Token Trading

TitanSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

