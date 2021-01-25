Tootsie Roll Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 7,804 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 18,049% compared to the typical daily volume of 43 call options.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.15. 33,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,936. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of -0.02.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.96 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 12.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

