TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.83

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.83 and last traded at $72.14, with a volume of 10102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.52.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.36.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -88.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 27,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,144,917.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,228.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

