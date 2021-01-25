Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.46.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $155.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.80. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $160.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

