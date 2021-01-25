Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) Given New C$0.20 Price Target at Eight Capital

Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) had its price target upped by Eight Capital to C$0.20 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Eight Capital currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.23.

Get Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) alerts:

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) stock opened at C$0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$212.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51. Trevali Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.