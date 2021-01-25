TriumphX (TRIX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $643,793.00

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $10.47 million and approximately $643,793.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded up 82.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TriumphX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00052308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00124324 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00071452 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00260637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00065810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00036689 BTC.

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

TriumphX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

