TrueUSD Market Cap Hits $408.67 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $408.67 million and $99.38 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00070333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.83 or 0.00740080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00048056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,444.73 or 0.04229047 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017022 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 408,646,595 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

