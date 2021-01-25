UBS Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) a €33.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.75 ($33.82).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €30.23 ($35.56) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a PE ratio of -32.58. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

