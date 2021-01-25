UBS Group Lowers TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TGSGY. Danske lowered TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. DNB Markets lowered TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA alerts:

TGSGY opened at $13.59 on Friday. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.