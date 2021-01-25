Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s (UNBLF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNBLF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an underweight rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of UNBLF stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $143.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.88.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

