Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.76

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.76 and last traded at $69.93, with a volume of 15525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106.

