Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $175.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target upped by Barclays from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.40.

VRNS opened at $184.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $185.77.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total transaction of $115,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,031.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $246,373.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,769.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,795,469 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

