Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VERI. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of VERI opened at $41.65 on Friday. Veritone has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. The company had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 223.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritone by 63.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 501,947 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Veritone by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

