Verizon Communications (VZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $237.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

