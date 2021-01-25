VestChain Hits Market Capitalization of $14.83 Million (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, VestChain has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. VestChain has a market cap of $14.83 million and $292.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VestChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VestChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00070333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.83 or 0.00740080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00048056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,444.73 or 0.04229047 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017022 BTC.

About VestChain

VestChain is a token. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Token Trading

VestChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VestChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VestChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.