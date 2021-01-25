Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Roth Capital

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.79.
NASDAQ:VFF opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $837.74 million, a P/E ratio of -250.35 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $15.05.
In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $99,897,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,783,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
