Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Roth Capital

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.79.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $837.74 million, a P/E ratio of -250.35 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. Research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $99,897,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,783,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

