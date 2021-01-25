Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.20

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 6837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

