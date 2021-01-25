Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VTRU. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vitru in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Vitru in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vitru in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vitru in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VTRU opened at $15.24 on Thursday. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vitru by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vitru during the third quarter worth about $310,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vitru during the third quarter worth about $848,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vitru during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vitru during the third quarter worth about $81,079,000.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

