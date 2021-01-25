Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

NASDAQ VYGR traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $8.75. 6,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,830. The firm has a market cap of $327.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $2.46. The company had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 398,450 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

