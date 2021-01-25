Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Cut by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $1,233,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 385,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after buying an additional 50,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 191.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,427. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

