Warburg Research Reiterates “€142.50” Price Target for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH)

Warburg Research set a €142.50 ($167.65) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €116.95 ($137.59).

Get Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) alerts:

WCH stock opened at €121.15 ($142.53) on Friday. Wacker Chemie AG has a twelve month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a twelve month high of €123.75 ($145.59). The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a PE ratio of -9.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of €115.58 and a 200 day moving average of €91.95.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.