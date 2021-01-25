Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for St. James’s Place (STJPF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS: STJPF) recently:

1/21/2021 – St. James’s Place had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/14/2021 – St. James’s Place had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/6/2021 – St. James’s Place had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/6/2021 – St. James’s Place had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/14/2020 – St. James’s Place had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

St. James’s Place stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.04. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400. St. James’s Place plc has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $16.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

