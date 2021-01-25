Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TMR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE: TMR):
- 1/13/2021 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a C$2.20 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.75.
- 1/7/2021 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a C$2.20 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.75.
- 1/6/2021 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a C$2.20 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.25.
- 1/6/2021 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.
- 1/5/2021 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2021 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.40 to C$1.75.
- 12/30/2020 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “tender” rating to a “sector perfrom” rating. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock.
- 12/24/2020 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock.
- 12/23/2020 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) had its “sector perform speculative” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
- 12/23/2020 – TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “tender” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$1.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$1.75.
TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,268. The firm has a market capitalization of C$285.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.41. TMAC Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.78.
TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$70.50 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TMAC Resources Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Featured Article: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for TMAC Resources Inc (TMRTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMAC Resources Inc (TMRTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.