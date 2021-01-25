Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Wendy’s (WEN)

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/21/2021 – The Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – The Wendy’s is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – The Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – The Wendy’s was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/10/2020 – The Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

WEN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 70,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,290,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

