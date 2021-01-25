Welch Group LLC Has $38.21 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Welch Group LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 3.1% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $38,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,842,749,000 after acquiring an additional 47,961 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,820,862,000 after acquiring an additional 165,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,667,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $284.00 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.07.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.