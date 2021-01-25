WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) (LON:SMWH) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) (LON:SMWH) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

SMWH opened at GBX 1,725 ($22.54) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66. WH Smith PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,564 ($33.50). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,573.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,218.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47.

In other WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 631 shares of WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,531 ($20.00), for a total transaction of £9,660.61 ($12,621.65).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

