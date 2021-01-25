William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.42. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2021 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.24 EPS.

SPGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

SPGI stock opened at $315.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in S&P Global by 111.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

