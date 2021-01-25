Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WING. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.94.

WING stock opened at $155.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.13. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.92, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $155,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $224,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

