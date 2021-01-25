XMax (XMX) Tops One Day Volume of $1.06 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One XMax token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XMax has traded up 2% against the US dollar. XMax has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $1.06 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00075470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.73 or 0.00813404 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.19 or 0.04436814 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00015700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017721 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,339,751,942 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

