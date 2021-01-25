Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.13. Oxford Industries reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 79.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Oxford Industries by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Oxford Industries by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $71.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.