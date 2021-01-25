Zacks: Analysts Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.81 Million

Analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to announce sales of $164.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.00 million. New Relic reported sales of $153.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $665.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.55 million to $670.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $741.08 million, with estimates ranging from $699.66 million to $756.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Henshall acquired 4,750 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HMI Capital LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 23.2% in the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 3,989,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,821,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,807,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 78.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 832,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,924,000 after purchasing an additional 366,380 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 38.5% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 732,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 203,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter valued at about $30,790,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $79.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.30. New Relic has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $80.19.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

