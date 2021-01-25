Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to Post -$0.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will report ($0.73) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). HollyFrontier posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 252.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 874.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 170.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 98,378 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 44.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HFC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.93. 72,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.