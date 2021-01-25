Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $654.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will report sales of $654.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $650.00 million and the highest is $657.40 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $685.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

Shares of HRC stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average is $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Hill-Rom by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 12.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Hill-Rom by 3.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Hill-Rom by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

