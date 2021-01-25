Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Will Announce Earnings of $4.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to announce earnings of $4.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted earnings per share of $4.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.65 to $15.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.02 to $11.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share.

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.49. 4,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $278.21.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,019 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 430,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 424,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after acquiring an additional 231,195 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 360,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after acquiring an additional 155,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

